Those with passion for the job don’t give in to sex for role —filmmaker, Kehinde Adeyemi

By Ayo Onikoyi

Ace filmmaker, Kehinde Adeyemi has lamented the need for government to support the movie industry in terms of making funds available to the creative industry so as to facilitate the production of good movies to the viewers, noting that filmmakers are more like mirrors of the society; just like India and America where their government give adequate support; Nigeria should also look to imbibe such culture.

Kehinde Adeyemi who has been in the industry for over 20 years where he started off with the Yinka Quadri and Taiwo Hassan’s led Odunfa caucus has since flourished in his career as an actor, film producer and production manager .

With his wealth of experience, Kehind gave his thought on sex for role which is now rampant in the industry citing that only those who do not have passion for acting will be involved in that but to him, he is married and doing well.

“ Only those with no strong passion for acting can fall for sex-for-role gimmick As for me, I am happily married and very okay. I don’t entertain such. Many things have changed in the way we used to do things,” he said.