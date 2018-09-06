Tailor, 19, docked for allegedly snatching N85, 000 cell phones

A 19-year-old tailor, Damilare Omotoyosi, who allegedly snatched two cell phones from two men while receiving calls, was on Thursday brought before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

Omotoyosi, a resident of Bola Mangoro, Agege area of Lagos, is facing a three-count charge bordering on conspiracy and stealing.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Michael Unah, said that the accused snatched two Infinix phones worth N85, 000, property of the complainants, Shakirudeen Adepoju and Nasir Ahmed.

According to Unah, the accused committed the offences with others still at large on July 24, at 9.00p.m., at Markaz Road, Agege, in Lagos.

He said that the accused stole the cell phones while their owners were busy receiving calls.

“The complainants raised alarm and with the help of passersby, the accused was caught,” the prosecutor said.

Unah said that the offences contravened Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015, (Revised).

Section 287 stipulates a seven-year jail term for stealing, while Section 411 prescribes two years for conspiracy.

Omotoyosi, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr A. A. Fashola, granted the accused a bail of N80, 000 with one surety.

Fashola said the surety must be gainfully employed with an evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

He also ordered that the accused address be verified by the court.

Fashola adjourned the case until Nov. 26 for mention. (NAN)