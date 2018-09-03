Serena Williams daughter’s picture sets Instagram on fire

Serena Williams’ daughter Alexis Olympia kept social media users busy over the weekend as her first birthday picture shared on Instagram by her father Alexis Ohanian, received more than 75,807 likes and 1,361 comments.

Alexis Ohanian shared a snap of Olympia, his daughter with his wife, professional tennis player Serena Williams, on Instagram for the girl’s first birthday Saturday.

Since it was posted, the image of his “adventure princess” has received comments from fans of the family.

And down in the comments section, the 35-year-old father took time to respond to an Instagram user.

“It’s so sad that Olympia will not have a first BD party,” the person wrote.

Williams recently shared at a news conference that the toddler wouldn’t be celebrating the big occasion.

“Olympia doesn’t celebrate birthdays,” the 36-year-old athlete was quoted as saying by a media outlet “People”. “We’re Jehovah’s Witnesses, so we don’t do that.”

Other commenters offered their own takes and tagged the Instagram user.

“No it’s not. Lol. Sad for who? She will not even remember it,” one person said.

Another wrote, “who remembers that anyway? Respect their beliefs.”

“I’m sure her parents make her feel special every day and she doesn’t need one day out of the year to be celebrated,” someone else said.

The remark also drew the attention of Ohanian himself.

“I’m not a Witness, but I considered how made up it all is: the purpose of celebrating a birthday is to celebrate life with the people who love you (and to eat cake),” he told the user.

Ohanian added, “This baby is loved and will get to celebrate life with people who love her *plenty* of times, with plenty of parties (and eat cake — in moderation) throughout her life.”