Sen Umeh reiterates need for more funds to boost electricity supply

Enugu – Sen. Victor Umeh, representing Anambra South in the upper chamber has emphasised the need for the Federal government to invest more on energy supply to boost the economy of the country.



Umeh made the call at Amorji Nike near Enugu on Monday at the inauguration of the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) 7.5 MVA injection sub-section.

The senator decried the amount of electricity being generated in the country adding that the problem of Nigeria was poor generation of power followed by distribution.

“Nigeria is a very large country and demands much energy to supply light and boost economic development.

“Nigeria has battled for this for so many years but needs to improve in power generation,’’ he said.

The senator disclosed that for industries to function well, sufficient power supply was needed, adding that money was not the problem.

He promised that EEDC would do everything to maximise the supply of power to its customers in order to improve their lives and enhance economic development.

Earlier, Sen. Gilbert Nnaji, representing Enugu East, commended EEDC for its intervention to ensure quality power supply in the community.

Nnaji said that his constituency would pay its bills as at when due pointing out that it was part of their civic responsibility.

He commended Enugu State Governor, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for providing an enabling ground and support to ensure that Enugu State benefitted from EEDC.

In a welcome address, the Managing Director of EEDC, Mr Okechukwu Nwosu, said that the company was committed to deliver quality power supply to its customers.

Nwosu said that the Nike sub-station would serve over 13,000 EEDC customers, adding that the company had significantly improved the quality of power supply in the South-East.

He also added that the company had done several numbers of sub-stations projects across South-East, deployed over 1,000 transformers to replace old ones, while metering over 190,000 customers with pre-paid meters. (NAN)