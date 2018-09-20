Save Leah Sharibu’s neck, ECWA, Osu plead

By Sam Eyoboka

Director of Social Communications at Lagos Catholic Archdiocese, Monsignor Gabriel Osu, has appealed to the Federal Government to save the neck of Leah Sharibu, just as her church, Evangelical Church Winning All, ECWA, has declared three days of intensive prayers for her release.

ECWA in a letter by General Secretary, Rev. Yunusa Nmadu Jnr, dated September 19, 2018, and forwarded to all ECWA churches worldwide, said: “Following the recent threat to the life of Leah Sharibu and her continued incarceration in the hands of her abdutors, the church has declared Monday to Wednesday a time of prayer and fasting for her release and other abductees of Boko Haram.”

After the killing of Saifura Khorsa, an aid worker with the Red Cross, who was kidnapped about six months ago at Rann camp for internally displaced persons, IDPs, in Borno, the Islamic State West Africa Province, ISWAP, a faction of Boko Haram, threatened to kill the lone Christian girl abducted on February 19 in Dapchi, Yobe State.

Reacting to the threat, yesterday, Osu said the audacity of the Islamic group avidly represented that “we are now at the mercy of terrorists in this country.”

He, however, appealed to the Federal Government to accede to their demands and free the girl from trauma.

Osu said: “The latest threat by terrorists to kill their captives avidly shows that we are now at the mercy of terrorists who now determine our existence.

“It’s obvious that our government knows them (the terrorists) and they talk often and what we are witnessing is nothing more than a grand design by a group of terrorists to extort money from the Nigerian state.

“If the government is really serious about releasing this lone Christian girl still in captivity since February 19, they should make haste to negotiate with the terrorists the same way they negotiated to free the rest of the girls abducted from the same school.”