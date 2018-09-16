Policewoman on the run after stabbing husband multiple times

By Esther Onyegbula

A female sergeant, Folake Ogunbodede, attached to Ipaja Police Station, is currently on the run after allegedly stabbing her husband, Taiwo, multiple times at their home in Ipaja, Lagos, following a disagreement.

According to a neighbour, who spoke to Vanguard, the couple had a misunderstanding, Saturday morning, and the husband left the house to avoid more issues.

However, Folake warned him not to return home, but since Taiwo had nowhere else to sleep, he returned home late Saturday night, thinking that his wife would have calmed down, only for Folake to start stabbing him.

But for the timely intervention of neighbours, the source said, she would have killed him, as he was lying motionless at the time he was rescued.

It was learned that Folake has since fled, while Taiwo continues battling for survival at the hospital he was rushed to.

When Vanguard contacted the spokesperson, Lagos State Police Command, CSP Chile Oti, he promised to get back, which he had not done at press time.