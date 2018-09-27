Osun: Police restore calm at Osogbo polling unit

Armed policemen quickly restored calm on Thursday at one of the polling units, Ward 5 unit 17, Alekuwodo, Osogbo where the re-run governorship election is taking place.

<img class=”size-full wp-image-1064525″ src=”https://www.vanguardngr.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Screen-Shot-2018-09-27-at-14.08.33.png” alt=”” width=”415″ height=”294″ /> Some PDP thugs arrested in Osogbo by the police

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that at about 12 noon while voting was still going on some street urchins and political thugs took over the area causing problems for the people in the affected area.

The timely intervention of the security personnel drafted to the area who shot into the air scared away the hoodlums causing problem in the area.

As at the time of filing this report, the Alekuwodo area of Osogbo and all the adjoining streets in the area were tense as residents scampered for safety while shops were hurriedly closed.

Also at the popular Ola-Iya, a few kilometres away from the polling unit, there was heavy security presence with police vehicle stationed at strategic places.

Also, at Biket area, Osogbo where the PDP secretariat is located hundreds of people mostly youth confronted the security operatives.

The situation however led to open confrontation between the two groups disrupting the free flow of human and traffic for several minutes before it was brought under control.