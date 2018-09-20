Police nab Scammer, Lagos robbery kingpin

By Esther Onyegbula

Seven months after a notorious robbery kingpin and his gang killed a Police sergeant in Akala axis of Lagos State, officers in Area D Command, Mushin, have arrested the kingpin in an operation coordinated by the Commander in charge of Area D, ACP Akinbayo Olasoji.

Police sources told Vanguard that the notorious criminal, Taiwo Gbolahan, popularly known as Scammer in the underworld, was arrested in a ghetto and dreaded den located in Akala, after he was tracked with a phone he stole from a victim in Orile Iganmu.

Giving further details of his arrest, the source said: “On September 18, at about 1.45p.m., Police got intelligence on one Taiwo Gbolahan aka Scammer, of 23 Oyegunle Street, a gang member of the suspects that attacked policemen sometime in February at Akala axis, which led to the death of a Police sergeant.

His arrest

Confirming the incident, spokesperson Lagos State Police Command, CSP Chike Oti, said: “The raid, carried out in the ghetto hideout, led to the arrest of the said Taiwo Gbolahan.

“He was searched immediately and a handset and numerous SIM cards were recovered from him.

“Investigation into the source of the handset revealed the owner as Memunat Opeyemi Zerbo, female, of Orile Iganmu. She was invited to the Police station.

“On arrival at the station, she identified Taiwo as part of a three-man gang that robbed her of valuables, same day, September 18.

“She narrated how the gang, armed with guns, cutlass and dagger, robbed her of her handset and SIM card, which they configured and without her authorisation, and transferred N170,000 from her account.

“The suspect, who didn’t deny committing the crime, is at present helping the Police in its effort to arrest other members of the gang at large.”