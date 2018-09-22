Police kill 3 suspected armed robbers in Taraba

The Taraba Police Command on Saturday killed three suspected armed robbers operating along the Bali-Garbabi highway in Taraba.

This is contained in a statement by Mr David Akinremi, the Commissioner of Police in the state.

“Officers of the command patrolling along Bali-Garbabi road had an encounter with hoodlums robbing some victims while on their way to the market.

“In the ensuing gun duel, three of the armed robbers were shot dead while others escaped with gun shot injuries.

“A locally-fabricated Brownie pistol with seven rounds of .75mm ammunition and criminal charms were recovered from them.”

The statement recalled that the armed robbers had been operating on the highway, especially on market days and that they had been on the command’s radar until they met their waterloo.

The command told members of the public to watch out for people with gun shot injuries and report immediately to the nearest police station for immediate action.

Akinremi also assured residents of the state of the command’s renewed effort at ridding the state of criminal elements. (NAN)