Police declare Adeleke PDP candidate wanted for Exam malpractice

Osun Gov Poll: Adeleke sat for exams in 1981, WAEC tells court

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA – Senator Ademola Adeleke, the PDP governorship candidate in the Osun election on Saturday may not be qualified to run for the office and his attempt to make things up, has landed him in Police trouble.



The police asked him and four others to report today to their Special Investigation Panel at the Abuja headquarters for arraignment in court.

He and the other suspects will face a charge of examination malpractice, criminal conspiracy, personation.

The police named the other suspects as

MR Sikiru Adeleke, Alhaji Aregbesola Mufutau (Principal of Ojo-Aro Community Grammar School , Egbedore LGA, Osun State), Mr Gbadamosi Thomas Ojo (School Staff responsible for the registration of candidates for NECO), Mr Dare Olutope (School Teacher who facilitated the commission of the crime).

Here is the police statement:

On 21st July 2017, the Osun State Police Intelligence Bureau (SIB) received and acted on an actionable intelligence about an ongoing examination malpractice involving Senator Ademola Adeleke and Sikiru Adeleke at OJO/Aro Community Grammar School in Osun state.

“When the Police operative arrived at the school, only Sikiru Adeleke was found seated for the examination while Senator Ademola Adeleke seat was vacant and was suspected to have escaped before the arrival of the Police operatives.

“Further investigation revealed that both Senator Ademola Adeleke and his brother Sikiru Adeleke registered and were sitting for the National Examination Council Examination (NECO) 2017 as internal candidates impersonating students of the School at the ages of 57years and 42years respectively. This crime was facilitated by the principal of the school, and two other members of staff of the school for which they are under investigation and being charged to court.

“The Principal of the school, Alhaji Aregbesola Mufutau, the staff responsible for registration, Mr Gbadamosi Thomas Ojo and a teacher Mr Dare Olutope were arrested on 21 July 2017.

“Senator Ademola Adeleke was arrested on 27 July 2017 and Sikiru Adeleke was arrested on 8 August 2017.

“Senator Ademola Adeleke made cautionary statement and admitted that he registered for the 2017 NECO examinations as an internal student in the said school but he didn’t sit for the examination.

“However, Police investigation revealed the following primafacial and culpability facts against Senator Ademola Adeleke andfour (4) others.

“Senator Ademola Adeleke made cautionary statement and admitted that he registered for the 2017 NECO examinations as an internal student in the said school and did not sit for the examination but have a result from NECO with Seven (7) Credit and One (1) Pass, a copy of which was obtained from NECO by the Police.

“The Ojo/Aro 2017 NECO, SSCE school photo album (School’s copy), with Senator Ademola Adeleke and Sikiru Adeleke Photographs in school uniform in the said album. Senator Ademola Adeleke in the NECO 2017 Result obtained by the claimed that he was born on 12th June 1997 but in his statement to the Police, senator Ademola Adeleke wrote 13th May 1960 as his Date of Birth.

“The photographs of both Senator Ademola Adeleke and Sikiru Adeleke appearing side by side in the photo album have no NECO stamps on them.

“ Senator Ademola Adeleke and four others were arrested, investigated, granted bail and being charged to court. Charges of Examination Malpractice, Criminal Conspiracy, Personation, Breach of Duty, Aiding and Abetting against Senator Ademola Adeleke (PDP Governorship Aspirant in the 22nd September, 2018 Gubernatorial Election in Osun State) and four (4) others namely; MR Sikiru Adeleke, Alhaji Aregbesola Mufutau (Principal of Ojo-Aro Community Grammar School, Egbedore LGA, Osun State), Mr Gbadamosi Thomas Ojo (School Staff responsible for the registration of candidates for NECO), Mr Dare Olutope (School Teacher who facilitated the commission of the crime) have been filed at the Federal High Court, Abuja under the Examination Malpractice Act, CAP E15, 2004 today, Wednesday, 19th September, 2018.

“Consequently, Senator Ademola Adeleke (PDP Governorship Aspirant in the 22nd September, 2018 Gubernatorial Election in Osun State) and four (4) others namely; MR Sikiru Adeleke, Alhaji Aregbesola Mufutau (Principal of Ojo-Aro Community Grammar School, Egbedore LGA, Osun State), Mr Gbadamosi Thomas Ojo (School Staff responsible for the registration of candidates for NECO), Mr Dare Olutope (School Teacher who facilitated the commission of the crime) are hereby advised in their own interest to report to the Special Investigation Panel, Force Headquarters, Abuja immediately for arraignment in court.

Also The West African Examination Council, WAEC, on Wednesday, confirmed before an Abuja High Court sitting at Bwari, that the governorship flag-bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, was among 221 candidates that sat for examination it conducted in May/June, 1981.

In a four paragraphed affidavit that was deposed to by one Osindeinde Adewunmi, WAEC, told the court that Adeleke’s center number was 19645, while his candidate number was 149.

It said the Senior Secondary School Certificate Exam was held at Ede Muslim School situate at P.O. Box 6 Yidi Road, Ede, State of Osun.

The affidavit was filed in compliance with an order the court made on September 11, following a suit that is challenging Adeleke’s eligibility to participate in the governorship contest on ground of alleged certificate forgery.

The court, in a ruling that was delivered by Justice Othman Musa, specifically directed that WAEC should depose an affidavit, to either deny or confirm that Adeleke who is currently representing Osun West Senatorial District, sat for the Exams held at Ede Muslim High School in Ede, Osun State, in 1981.

It also held that the examination body should file the ledger containing results of Ademola and his mates with whom he sat for the examinations, as well as the verifying affidavit, within five days of being served with the enrolled order dated September 11.

The orders were sequel to an ex-parte motion that was filed by two plaintiffs, Mr. Wahab Raheem and Mr. Adam Habeeb.

Equally joined as 2nd and 3rd Defendants in the suit marked FCT/HC/BW/CV/122/2018, were the PDP and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Aside granting leave to the plaintiffs to serve the court processes on Adeleke through the Clerk of the Senate, the court declined to restrain INEC from recognising or giving effect to the 1st Defendant’s nomination as the governorship candidate of the PDP for the Osun poll.

Justice Musa equally ordered the embattled PDP candidate to show cause why the court should not disqualify him from contesting the Osun State Governorship Election billed for this Saturday.

Meantime, in compliance with the orders, WAEC, tendred before the court, a ledger containing the result of all candidates (001-221) who sat the Exams with Adeleke in 1981.

The ledger was marked as exhibit WA1.

Adeleke had since denied the allegation that he is parading a bogus WAEC result.

The court has adjourned further hearing on the matter till September 25.