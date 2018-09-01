Photos: Buhari, Aisha, Amaechi, others in China

President Muhammadu Buhari who Friday departed Nigeria for the 7th Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) scheduled to hold between Sept. 3 and 4.has arrived Beijing, China.

Buhari was accompanied by his wife, Aisha, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi; Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola and Minister of FCT, Muhammad Bello

Others are Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Okechukwu Enelamah; Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udo Udoma; Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu; Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu, and Minister of State, Aviation, Hadi Sirika.

The National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno; the Director General, National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Abubakar; and the Group Managing Director (NNPC), Maikanti Baru are also part of the president’s entourage.

