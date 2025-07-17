Shettima, Atiku, Obi, Kingibe, Radda, Zulum, el-Rufai, others pray for Buhari in Daura

…Former President’s death, major loss to Nigeria, Africa —Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — A brief prayer for the repose of the soul of late former President Muhammadu Buhari at his residence in Daura, Katsina State, yesterday brought together Vice President Kashim Shettima and some members of the opposition elements, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and the presidential candidate of Labour Party in 2023 election, Mr. Peter Obi.

Also present were former governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, and ex-Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Ambassador Babagana Kingibe, among others.

The Vice President Shettima, after the brief session on the second day of prayers for the repose of the former President, said President Bola Tinubu was personally pained by the passing of Muhammadu Buhari.

He described Buhari’s passing as a major loss not only to his family, the people of Daura or the people of Katsina State, but also to the nation and the entire African continent.

According to him, people from far and wide have called to commiserate with President Tinubu over the sad demise of the elder statesman.

He stated that every soul shall test the torment of death, adding that while death was an inevitable destiny that hung on everyone’s neck, everyone should consider themselves as travellers with their bags and baggage waiting for the train.

Shettima prayed to Allah to grant the soul of the late former President Buhari eternal rest and reward him with Al-Jannah Firdaus and protect the family he left behind.

In a sstatement by the Vice President spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, Shettima said: “The President was personally pained by the loss. He sent me to London earlier on to visit the late President. I was there for two days, and when he answered the call of Allah, the President equally directed me and the Chief of Staff to accompany the family and the body of the late President back home.

“In consultation with President Tinubu, the family of the late President Buhari and the government of Katsina State, it was unanimously resolved that tomorrow (today), by God’s grace, by noon, we shall all gather here to offer our prayers for the repose of the soul of the late President.”

He noted that the late former President was not an ordinary person, saying Nigerians from all walks of life were still free to come and offer their condolences to the government and people of Katsina State.

Shettima said the Katsina State governor, Dikko Umar Radda, would be in the state capital, Katsina, while members of the family of the late President would be in Daura to receive condolences.

“But the formal ceremony will come to an end tomorrow (today), based on consultation between President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the family of the late former President and the governor of Katsina State,” VP Shettima said.

Earlier in his remarks, Governor Radda said the demise of Buhari was a great loss to the people of Katsina, the nation and Africa in general.

He urged leaders at all levels to sustain the legacies of the late President Buhari by ensuring transparency, honesty and accountability in governance, adding that “Buhari lived and died for the people.”

The governor appealed to all Nigerians to continue to pray for the repose of the soul of the late former President Buhari.

Radda thanked President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima for honouring the late former President and the people of Katsina with their presence during the burial.

Also, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, extolled the virtues of the late former Nigerian leader.

He said: “We are here to pray for the repose of the soul of our former leader, President Muhammadu Buhari. May Allah accept his soul. Yesterday (Tuesday) as we all know, the former President was buried here in his compound, and it was witnessed by people from all walks of life, including the President of Nigeria, President Tinubu.

“Today (yesterday), we have come to offer condolences and also offer prayers for the repose of the soul of the former President.”

On his part, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi, said he worked closely with the late Buhari as a member of his cabinet, adding that Buhari demonstrated a high sense of leadership, integrity and other leadership qualities.

“Late former President Buhari tried his best to fight corruption at all levels of government. We also tried our best to improve the quality of the Nigerian economy. We thank Allah for providing us with a leader of that quality, and we are here today praying for the repose of his soul. We pray to Allah to grant him Aljannah,” Dingyadi prayed.

Dignitaries present were the Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim; Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari; Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abbas; Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu; the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN); and the Minister of State for FCT, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud.

Others included the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Prince Shaibu Abubakar; Minister of State for Works, Bello Goronyo; 2023 Labour party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi; former SGF, Ambassador Babagana Kingibe; former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; former Director General of National Intelligence Agency, NIA, Ambassador Rufai Ahmed; and former Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika. Also present were former governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasiru Ee-Rufai; former Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Prof. Ali Pantami; former FCT Minister, Malam Musa Bello; the Emir of Daura, HRH, Umar Farouk; and former Minister of Water Resources, Malam Suleiman Adamu, among others.