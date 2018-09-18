PDP mocks APC over Osun rally

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has berated the All Progressives Congress (APC) for what it called its failure “To present any governance blueprint to the people of Osun state” during its rally in Osogbo, the Osun state capital on Tuesday.



The PDP said the speeches made by President Muhammadu Buhari and other APC leaders betrayed the fact that the APC has lost its bearings and cannot generate new narratives to salvage the nation’s economy.

“The emptiness of the speeches and their inability to present any resume or performance record of their candidate, Gboyega Oyetola, is a clear indication that APC leaders have no confidence in his candidature and have nothing to offer the people of Osun State.

“The scanty attendance, in addition to the lackluster attitude of the audience, signposts the imminent defeat that awaits the APC in Osun state, despite their rigging plans.

“Nigerians were heavily amused when President Buhari appropriated the rally, abandoned the governorship candidate, brought out a written script, and attempted to impress the people with his usual false performance claims,” the party wrote in a statement issued by its spokesman, Kola Olobondiyan.