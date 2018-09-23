Breaking News
Osun : PDP must send APC packing – Fani-Kayode

Chief Femi-Fani-Kayode has said that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, must send the All Progressives Congress, APC, packing.

Fani-Kayode reacting to the inconclusive Osun election as declared by the Indipendent National Electorial Commission, INEC, called on Iyiola Omisore and Demola Adeleke to join forces and send the APC packing.

He said ‘I am so proud of the @OfficialPDPNig in Osun. Congrats to my friend and brother Demola Adeleke. Now is the time for us to reach out and work with others. I will talk to my cousin Iyiola Omisore. He is a fighter. We need him. We must join forces and send the APC demons packing.

