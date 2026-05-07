Why I was redeployed to South Africa– Fani-Kayode

Fani-Kayode

By Emmanuel Okogba

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has announced that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved his posting as Nigeria’s Ambassador-Designate to South Africa.

The announcement comes after he was initially posted to Germany.

In a statement on Thursday, Fani-Kayode explained that he made a formal request to the then Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, to be redeployed to South Africa for personal reasons.

“I expressed that I would rather serve in a country that shares some of my convictions, beliefs and values when it comes to world affairs; a country that has the biggest economy in Africa, closer ties to Nigeria, and aligns more with my political thinking and pan-African vision,” he said.

He added that he applied for the redeployment just two days after the initial announcement, and that Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar kindly conveyed his request to President Tinubu, who graciously approved it.

Fani-Kayode expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar for the favourable consideration. He also thanked Senator Sam Enang, who was originally posted to South Africa, for agreeing to a straight swap to Germany.

The former Minister of Aviation strongly denied reports that he was rejected by Germany, describing the story as “a total fabrication” published by an irresponsible online magazine.

“Germany NEVER formally rejected me. That story was not only irresponsible and insulting but was also a complete fabrication based on hearsay, beer parlour talk and cheap gossip,” he stated.

He said the online medium concocted outlandish reasons for the alleged rejection and accused them of acting with malicious intent to embarrass him, the Federal Government, and President Tinubu.

Chief Fani-Kayode revealed that a preliminary investigation showed the story was sponsored and written with malicious intent. He disclosed that the matter has been reported to security agencies, while his lawyers have been instructed to initiate a civil suit for defamation against the online magazine.

He challenged the publication to produce documentary evidence of any formal rejection by Germany, adding that no such rejection ever occurred.

The statement, according to him, became necessary to set the record straight following concerns expressed by his friends and well-wishers.

Chief Fani-Kayode expressed optimism about his new assignment, saying he looks forward to serving in South Africa, “a nation that I admire and respect given its remarkable and inspiring history.”