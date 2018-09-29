Osun election: Nigerians react over Oshiomhole’s statement

By Nwafor Sunday

Nigerians have taken to the various social media to express their anger over a statement credited to the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

The former governor of Edo state, while commending the members of his party and the governorship elect, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, for their courage, exhibition of democratic principles and unity in the just concluded re-run in Osun, opined that democracy needs those who can accept the pain of rigging.

“I think that for democracy to flourish, only people who can accept the pain of rigging…..”, he said. However, regaining consciousness, the outspoken APC chairman rebuffed the phrase ‘pain of rigging’ and said “I think that for democracy to flourish, only people who can accept the pain of rigging, sorry of defeat should participate in an election.”

Recall that Oyetola’s close rival Senator Ademola Adeleke of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, had earlier rejected the re-run, citing electoral malpractices, deformities and jaggedness. His words, “This is not election, this is a pure coup”.

Similarly, PDP presidential aspirants (Atiku Abubakar and Bukola Saraki), with the former Aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, had after INEC’s declaration of Oyetola as the winner of the election, rejected the result of the re-run.

Commenting on PDP’s statements, Oshiomhole averred, “Combining our forces together it wasn’t strange that in the end we won and PDP lost, I think that for democracy to flourish, only people who can accept the pain of rigging, sorry of defeat should participate in an election, because there must be a winner and a loser.

But for PDP to take the position as though election is only free and fair if they win and is not free and fair if they lose…”

In view of Oshiomhole’s statement therefore, Nigerians react below:

“Only people who can afford the pain of rigging should partake in elections”- Comrade Adams Oshiomole, National Chairman of APC, Channels TV, 28th Setember 2018. If this is not what is known as a Freudian slip then I don’t know what is. — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) September 29, 2018

Listen to this carefully and weep for Nigeria.https://t.co/kuCyZ0weo6 — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) September 29, 2018

“I think that for a democracy to flourish, only people who can accept the pain of RIGGING (….) should participate in an election” –Adams Oshiomhole, APC National Chairman. Right from the horses Mouth. What happened in Osun is a blueprint for 2019! pic.twitter.com/Z9UJlEKQt5 — Kelvin Odanz (@Kelvin_Odanz) September 29, 2018

That Oshiomhole video really stressed me out. Nigeria is actually finished 😩 — Stephannie (@stephannie__a) September 29, 2018

When I said @OfficialAPCNg rigged out @OfficialPDPNig in the Osun rerun, some people ridiculed me. Watch with your own eyes and listen with your own ears as God made Adams Oshiomhole confess to rigging on live TV #RenosDarts pic.twitter.com/AenBJoMqRU — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) September 29, 2018

BREAKING: CONFESSION TIME!!! Adams Oshiomhole Shakes The Entire Country, Technically Admits That APC Rigged The Osun State Governorship Election https://t.co/Zet3kl9jum pic.twitter.com/mrXWebLoiu — SPY NIGERIA (@spynigeriacom) September 29, 2018

Osun was rigged! Nigerians react to Oshiomhole’s ‘slip of tongue’ on National TV (video) https://t.co/TbbA2Xf8Y6 pic.twitter.com/9AOF7Nbtse — NEWS DAILY! (@TheFunHub) September 29, 2018

Osun was rigged! Nigerians react to Oshiomhole’s ‘slip of tongue’ on National TV (video) https://t.co/gMRxzektEU — Updates (@post2facebook) September 29, 2018

I think that for democracy to flourish, only people who can accept the pain of RIGGING should participate in an election”

~Adams Oshiomhole, APC Chairman

Soji: Him drink?

ME: It is what is in the mind that comes out from the mouth when there is too much wine in the head! — The Elderstatesman (@OjealaroF) September 29, 2018

Adams Oshiomole finally Admitted the APC rigged Osun Election. pic.twitter.com/7a435qGyDH — Otunba Babalola (@OtunbaBabalola) September 29, 2018

Comrade Adams is proof +ve that Etsako Juju doesn’t joke. @AbdulMahmud01 I hail oh!!😂 pic.twitter.com/7d4e3zAnPM — Chidi Odinkalu (@ChidiOdinkalu) September 29, 2018

Freudian, certainly. To think this clownish character once brought this country to a standstill as a labour leader. In a galaxy far, far away. https://t.co/IO0mI5kJno — Molara Wood (@molarawood) September 29, 2018

Adams Oshiomole has confirmed what most people of goodwill know – #OsunWasRigged pic.twitter.com/0dPGUYidMA — Chidi Odinkalu (@ChidiOdinkalu) September 29, 2018

This Adams Oshiomole’s revelation is proof that Nigeria is a failed system, a failed democracy, with the most retarded leaders. There is no future for Nigeria , hence my advice to youth -WORK HARD

-LEVERAGE ON OPPORTUNITIES

-GET A VISA

-LEAVE THIS FOOLISH COUNTRY pic.twitter.com/4SBAX5BAJd — Oladipupo Oriire (@Orire_) September 29, 2018

#OsunDecides2018 Watch the factional National Chairman of @OfficialAPCNg, Adams Oshiomhole describing what his Party did to @OfficialPDPNig and the people of Osun State. “I think that for democracy to flourish, only people who can accept the pain of rigging (sorry defeat)…@UN pic.twitter.com/qb15AtK7xR — Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) September 29, 2018

Adams Oshiomole has confirmed what we already know, the fact that Osun was rigged ,he said “Only people who can afford the pain of rigging should partake in elections”

.he later said sorry pain of defeat..

😂 😂 😁 😁 ☺ ☺ I can’t laugh pic.twitter.com/R8rpHAna9m — You’re on ur own (@Hardeola1232) September 29, 2018

In all of these, the most painful part for me has to be when you look back and realise this is same Adams Oshiomole that fought for the Nigeria Labour Congress, you begin to wonder if he was corrupted by power or if this was his plan all along and only used NLC to get there😔😢😢 — South East Boss Lady (@SEastBossLady) September 29, 2018

Who remembers the village people that caught up with the Inspector General of Police. They have come for Oga Adams Oshiomole — Ebonyi First Lady (@EbonyiFirstLady) September 29, 2018

I wonder what APC people usually smoke before coming out to speak. Adams Oshiomole just came through just when we have nearly forgotten Ngige’s gaffe 🤣🤣🤣🤣https://t.co/LeSe8UV2Sy — Ciroma Chukwuma Adekunle 🇳🇬 (@BlackPanther_0) September 29, 2018