Osun election: Nigerians react over Oshiomhole’s statement

By Nwafor Sunday

Nigerians have taken to the various social media to express their anger over a statement credited to the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole

The former governor of Edo state, while commending the members of his party and the governorship elect, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, for their courage, exhibition of democratic principles and unity in the just concluded re-run in Osun, opined that democracy needs those who can accept the pain of rigging.

“I think that for democracy to flourish, only people who can accept the pain of rigging…..”, he said. However, regaining consciousness, the outspoken APC chairman rebuffed the phrase ‘pain of rigging’ and said “I think that for democracy to flourish, only people who can accept the pain of rigging, sorry of defeat should participate in an election.”

Recall that Oyetola’s close rival Senator Ademola Adeleke of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, had earlier rejected the re-run, citing electoral malpractices, deformities and jaggedness. His words, “This is not election, this is a pure coup”.

Similarly, PDP presidential aspirants (Atiku Abubakar and Bukola Saraki), with the former Aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, had after INEC’s declaration of Oyetola as the winner of the election,  rejected the result of the re-run.

Commenting on PDP’s statements, Oshiomhole averred, “Combining our forces together it wasn’t strange that in the end we won and PDP lost, I think that for democracy to flourish, only people who can accept the pain of rigging, sorry of defeat should participate in an election, because there must be a winner and a loser.

But for PDP to take the position as though election is only free and fair if they win and is not free and fair if they lose…”

In view of Oshiomhole's statement therefore, Nigerians react below:


