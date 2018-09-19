Osun 2018: Mixed reactions trail Davido’s politicking

Singer, Davido has been in the news for sometime now; from registering for the National Youth Service Corp and immediately leaving camp for a musical tour abroad, to of recent, joining the campaign train of his uncle, Ademola Adeleke who is contesting to become the governor of Osun state.

The 22 years old alongside his record label mates have been in Osun state since mid last-week campaigning for votes for the PDP candidate.

Nigerians have taken to social media to share their opinion on what they think about his venture into political activities.

That singer is supposed to have been in nysc camp .He is out against the policy no one is talking about it @iam_Davido Should be in the camp @Abdulrahmanleme @adsadiq_danladi — bukar danyaya (@BukarDanyaya) September 19, 2018

Osogbo Mega rally today !! @IsiakaAdeleke1 victory awaits You and the Beautiful People of the state of Osun ! 🇳🇬🎉🌍⭐️🎊❤️ pic.twitter.com/hKxmSeAaJW — Davido (@iam_Davido) September 19, 2018

Has Davido’s Uncle told the people of Osun state what he will do for them in the four years asides free Davido concert and dancing? — God’s weird Son (@Gr8ight) September 19, 2018

If Davido uncle eventually wins the election, Osun citizens would be dancing all day to hunger o😂😂 — HUSH KUTCHER. (@papihush) September 19, 2018