Breaking News
Translate

Osun 2018: Mixed reactions trail Davido’s politicking

On 4:45 pmIn Politics by Emmanuel OkogbaComments

Singer, Davido has been in the news for sometime now; from registering for the National Youth Service Corp and immediately leaving camp for a musical tour abroad, to of recent, joining the campaign train of his uncle, Ademola Adeleke who is contesting to become the governor of Osun state.

The 22 years old alongside his record label mates have been in Osun state since mid last-week campaigning for votes for the PDP candidate.

Nigerians have taken to social media to share their opinion on what they think about his venture into political activities.


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.