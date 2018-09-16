Nollywood actress, Nazareth Bako celebrates birthday with dazzling photo

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nollywood actress Nazareth Bako celebrated her birthday yesterday, September 15, with some dazzling pictures in several poses.

Nazareth Jesse Bako, is an Abuja based Nigerian actress, from Kuje Area Council, Abuja, F.C.T., who was born in Jerusalem.

She studied Business Administration and Management at the Federal Polytechnic, Bida, after which she got an admission into the University of Abuja where she studied Economics.

Nazareth, who has three certificates, BSC in Economics, OND in Business Administration, Postgraduate in Public Administration, started acting while still in school.

She has featured in several Nollywood movies including ‘Girls Cot’,’ Erak and Eran’, ‘Share the Blood’ among several others.