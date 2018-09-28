NLC seeks continued support, cooperation to achieve objectives

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Gombe State Chapter, has called on all stakeholders to continue to support the aggitation for a new minimum wage.

Mr Adamu Garba, the state Vice Chairman, made the call in an interview with newsmen in Gombe on Friday.

He said with the support of all Nigerians, the desired objectives would be successfully achieved.

“We want stakeholders’ support and corporation, to enable us achieve the desired objectives.

“It is unfortunate that in recent times, we have experienced series of increases in price of commodities and salaries remained the same, which is very unfortunate,” he said.

According to him, the increase in wages will be of benefit to all Nigerians directly or indirectly.

Garba said majority of members had fully complied with the directives by the national secretariat of organised labour.

According to him, the few ones who did not comply were sensitised to the reasons for the strike, they then complied and immediately left their duties posts.

He also said that 100 per cent compliance by the civil servants was recorded in the state.

Pardon for Ambrose Alli: It’s misnomer, group tells Obaseki

NAN reports that the NLC had monitored the rate of compliance of the strike at the federal, state and old secretariats, ministries, departments, banks and State House of Assembly among others in Gombe metropolis.(

NAN