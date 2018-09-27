Nigerian community in China drums support for Bianca

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA—President of the Nigerian community in China, Mr Emma Ojukwu, has urged the electorate in Anambra South senatorial constituency to join hands in electing Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu, wife of former Biafran leader, Odumegwu Ojukwu as their senator in the 2019 election.

Ojukwu, also the leader of Anambra youths worldwide, said in a statement from Guangzhou, China on Tuesday that Bianca who had already indicated her interest in contesting for Anambra South senatorial seat on the platform of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, has the potentials to give the constituency an effective representation in the upper legislative house.

According to Ojukwu, “If you work against a legitimate move just for the sake of emotion, such action may turn back to work against you or your children in the future. We must therefore not bequeat bad and dangerous examples to our generations to come”.

Ojukwu further stated that gender should not be used to play politics because there are several Nigerian women that dinstinguished themselves in the state, national assemblies and appointed positions.

He described the recent notion that Bianca cannot represent her late husband’s constituency as “‘mere emotion that has no relevance in the art of governance.”