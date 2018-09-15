My weight is never an issue, I’m bold and beautiful — Eniola Badmus

By BASSEY EKAETTE

While many may still be bugged by their weight issues, wishing they have that hour-glass shape that dominate magazine covers all over the world, some plus size women are actually embracing their size and wallowing in the joy of the body they are blessed with.

Nollywood bad girl, Eniola Badmus, known widely as Gbogbo Bigs Girl or Badosky has demonstrated many times over that being overweight is more of blessing than a curse. She believes what matters most is to think well and stay healthy.

“Why is this being big an issue to people?” Eniola queried when asked if her weight has ever been a source of concern to her or to her career as an actress.

“It is only in Nigeria that big sizes are not appreciated, this is because most fat women are hiding under their shadows, they fail to realized the beauty in them, they lay low so as not to be mocked. I may or may not want to lose weight but everyone wants to be healthy. Must everyone be slim? It has never affected my career in any way.

This is what has been working for me. It is not easy to be big and famous. I’m proud of myself and how far I have come,” she said.

Eniola has enjoyed a good year, landing some endorsements and producing two films of her own. Her film “Ghetto Bred” made a huge impact in the cinemas. She recently turned forty-one.