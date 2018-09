Spain’s Marc Marquez, riding a Honda, won Sunday’s Aragon MotoGP to extend his lead atop the championship standings.

Marquez, after two second and one third placed finishes in the last three MotoGP races, finished in 41min 55sec ahead of Italian duo Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati) and Andrea Ianonne (Suzuki).

Marquez now has 246 points in the MotoGP standings, with Dovizioso second on 174 and Yamaha’s Italian veteran Valentino Rossi in third (159).