Man docked for allegedly stabbing cyclist over N100 fare

Lagos – A 25-year-old caterer, Raji Kazeem, was on Thursday brought before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, for allegedly stabbing a cyclist over N100 fare.

Kazeem is facing a charge of assault.



The Prosecutor, Sgt. Lucky Ihiehie, told the court that the accused committed the offence on Sept. 18 at Sosanya Street, Medina Estate, Gbagada, Lagos.

Ihiehie said the accused stabbed the complainant, Rayan Ali, following a disagreement over a fare of N100, which was the amount both parties agreed on.

“Before the complainant knew it, the accused had broken a bottle and used it to stab his left hand. The accused also inflicted deep injuries on the complainant’s back and ear.

“The complainant told the police at the Medina Police Post that he took the accused on motorbike from Atumashe Estate to Medina Estate, Gbagada.

“On getting to Sesan Street inside the estate, he asked for his money and the accused gave him N50 instead of N100.

“The complainant rejected it and insisted on getting N100 which resulted in a misunderstanding between the duo. The accused used a broken bottle on him,” he said.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravened Section 173 of the Lagos State Criminal Law, 2015 (Revised).

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs E. Kubeinje, granted the accused bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two reliable sureties in like sum.

The case was adjourned until Nov. 6 for mention. (NAN)