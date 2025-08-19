Man stabs lover to death in Rivers over alleged cheating

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT— A man simply identified as ‘Doctor’ has allegedly stabbed his lover, nicknamed Ima to death in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The development caused pandemonium on Okereke Street, Mile 1 Diobu, Port Harcourt City Local Government Area of the state, where the incident happened Sunday night.

It was gathered that the man had accused his lover of cheating, which led to an argument between them

It was learned that while the exchange of words heightened, the man allegedly used a knife and stabbed her to death.

A source in the compound where the incident happened revealed that the caretaker of the house on noticing the development rushed to Azikiwe Police Division, Mile 2 Diobu to make a formal complaint on the incident.

The source privy to the development said the police arrived the scene, arrested the suspect and carried the corpse.

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer of the state Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the incident.

Iringe-Koko said: “The suspect has been arrested and the Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adepoju has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department,SCIID, Port Harcourt for discreet probe.”