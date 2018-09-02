Man, 30, defiles 13-old-girl in Ogun

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA- A 30- year -old man Adewale Olakusi has been arrested by men of Ogun State Police for allegedly having unlawful carnal knowledge of a 13-year old girl (name withheld) in Ota area of Ado-Odo/Ota local government.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state , Abimbola Oyeyemi in a statement said the suspect was arrested on Saturday 1st of September following a complaint by the father of the victim.

He said the father “reported at Onipanu Division that he discovered a sudden and unusual demeanor on his daughter as well as loss of appetite for food.

” He stated further that this made him to properly question the girl consequence upon which she informed him that the suspect forcefully had carnal knowledge of her and warned her never to disclose it to anyone.

“Upon the report, the DPO Onipanu Division SP Sangobiyi Johnson detailed detectives to effect the arrest of the suspect who happened to be living in the same house with the Parents of the victim.

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime but blamed it on the devil handiwork.

“The victim has been taken to the hospital where medical report confirmed that the girl has been carnally violated.

“Meanwhile, the commissioner of Police CP Ahmed Iliyasu has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to Anti Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for proper investigation and prosecution.

“The CP also appealed to members of the public to always take the well-being of their children serious especially the female ones”.