Let God remember you

By Funmi Komolafe

It’s a brand new week and we are gradually moving out of the month of September. Let’s appreciate God for his goodness to our families, relations and loved ones, especially for his special protection over us.

Brothers and sisters in Christ, we all have been sowing seeds since the beginning of the year. Some have produced fruits, others have not. Some have produced fruits that we are dissatisfied with. In summary, we may not have achieved all that we want, but all hope is not lost.

In the name of Jesus in the remaining months of this year, the Lord will do for you what no man can do.

Having played our part, the next thing is to ask God for remembrance. Why do we need to ask him? Could it be because he has forgotten us? Not exactly.

Our authority is found in the book of Hebrews 6 vs. 10 “ For God is not unrighteous to forget your work and labour of love, which ye have shown toward his name, in that ye have ministered to the saints and do minister”.

Let’s also consider the word of God as recorded in Isaiah 49 vs. 13-15: “ Sing O heavens; and be joyful O earth, and break forth into singing. O mountains: for the Lord hath comforted his people, and will have mercy upon his afflicted. But Zion said, The Lord hath forsaken me, and my Lord hath forgotten me.

Verse 15 “Can a woman forget her sucking child, that she should not have compassion on the son of her womb? yea, they may forget, yet will I not forget thee”.

Brethren, when we ask God to remember us, we are asking God to fast track our miracle. We are asking for special favour. We are asking for his mercy in a greater dimension. However, while asking God to remember you, you need to ask yourself, what should HE remember you for? Let’s see a good example in Acts of Apostles 10 vs. 1-4 “ There was a certain man in Caesarea called Cornelius, a centurion of the band called the Italian band. A devout man, one that feared God with all his house, which gave much alms to the people, and prayed to God always.

He saw in a vision evidently about the ninth hour of the day, an angel of God coming in to him, and saying unto him, Cornelius.

And when he looked on him, he was afraid, and said, What is it Lord? And he said unto him, Thy prayers and thine alms are come up for a memorial before God”.

Brethren, let’s take a few seconds to reflect deeply on this, Let’s note the following: “ a devout man, one that feared God with all his house, which gave much alms to the people and prayed to God always”.

Can we say this about you? Ask yourself, is this me? Have I lived up to this standard?

We assume that there must be some issue of concern to Cornelius; hence he was afraid when the angel visited. Though, the stature of an angel for those who have ever seen one is said to be fearful but perhaps the fear of Cornelius went beyond the physical appearance of the angel. He had a greater fear, which was that he didn’t know what message the angel had for him. Good news or bad news. The angel had good news for him. He told him that his “ prayers” and “ alms”, have come up as a remembrance for him. Note also that the Holy Bible told us earlier that Cornelius prayed to God always.

In the case of Cornelius, it was God that remembered him. He didn’t ask God to remember him. He simply went about living his life according to the will of God.

You and I need to ask God to remember us essentially because we may unconsciously be taking steps that have delayed our miracles.

Can you ask God to remember you when all you do even in the church of God is to back bite, gossip and run others down in order to take their positions. Can you ask God to remember you when you are a pathological liar?

According to Venerable Archdeacon, B.C. Daniels of the First African Church Cathedral, Oyingbo, Lagos, some people go to church to divide the church along ethnic lines. He warned such people, “ In the kingdom of God, there is no Igbo, Hausa, Yoruba or any ethnic group. We are all are human beings who must account for our stewardship on earth”.

Venerable Daniels told the congregation that “ Heaven is too big for one person to stay”, this, he said is the reason why we must win souls and carry others along in our Christian journey. He said, “ the world is filled with backbiters even in the church and they are destroying the church”.

It therefore means that when we ask God to remember us, it is important to state why ? God cannot remember a liar, one who keeps malice even with fellow Christians or a Christian who is in church on Sunday but during the week, he goes to bow before small gods in a shrine somewhere. As a good Christian, examine yourself critically, then you may ask God to remember you for good.

When our God remembers anyone, the story of that person’s life is bound to change from sorrow to joy. When God remembers you, your tears of sorrow will become tears of joy. My prayer for you is that whatever is the challenge you are going through; God will remember you for good in the name of Jesus.

God remembered Sarah, Rachael, Hannah, Elizabeth and all became mothers. God remembered Hezekiah and he was saved from sickness and untimely death.

God remembered Joseph and he moved from the prison to the palace.

Brethren, God is about to remember you. You can also pray that he remembers you.

In the name of Jesus, before this year comes to an end, the Lord in his mercy will remember you.

As usual, I will share with you a testimony of someone who experienced miraculous healing. She wrote- “ While we were decorating our church auditorium on 28th April, 2017, I put some pins in my mouth and I mistakenly swallowed one. I was told I would go for surgery if the pin was found in my neck because of the pain I was having. I laid the anointed handkerchief on my neck and prayed that I wanted the pin to miraculously disappear. To the glory of God, after an x-ray, I was told the pin was no longer there, it disappeared miraculously “. Culled from RCCG testimony

Are you having health challenges, remain steadfast with the Lord, he is able to heal you. This is not to say that we should not consult doctors. We need to consult them but always bear in mind that JESUS is the greatest physician.

Human beings care, God heals.

Do have a blessed week in Jesus name.