Kwankwaso to Buhari: Name the weak and selfish politicians that dumped APC

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

Former Kano State governor and Presidential hopeful under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Sen Rabiu Kwankwaso has dismissed the claim by President Muhammadu Buhari that All Progressives Congress (APC) defectors are weak and selfish politicians.



Reacting to Buhari’s statement, Kwankwaso’s spokes person Hajia Binta Spikin challenged him to state plainly the names of defectors he was referring to.

“The President should have come plain so that we would know who exactly he was referring to. But my leader and the Rabi’u Kwankwaso that I know is not weak because his achievements are there to speak for him” she declared.

Spikin defended her principal explaining that he is neither weak nor selfish contrary to Buhari’s statement.

She described Kwankwaso as an achiever with vision and strong political will that has focus.

“What he has been able to achieve in Kano in four years alone defines him as a strong, visionary, compassionate leader who knows what he wants and how to get it” Spikin added.

“He is the only leader that I know who has been able to put Kano on a sound footing and erect infrastructure projects – over 6,000 of them between 2011 and 2015; they are there for you to touch, feel and use. A weak person cannot achieve that” she said.

Also challenging the claim that dumping the APC was a display of selfish interest, Spikin said Kwankwaso has a very strong and committed followership.

“He cannot be selfish too because he remains the only governor of Kano who did not collect the security vote. The man’s cult-like followership is because he is strong and people know that he is not selfish, and he can deliver” she explained.

It would be recalled that President Buhari recently said that those who defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to other political parties, were the selfish and weakest members of the ruling party.

He was quoted saying “The weakest whose sense of expectation do not align with our vision have exited our party”.

“We now have a party of strong and patriotic people who are ready to work for a strong Nigeria” he added