Kemi Adeosun resigns as Finance Minister

The Minister of Finance Kemi Adeosun has resigned.

Vanguard gathered that she resigned her appointment on Friday.

However, Adeosun’s aides denied her resignation.

Vanguard gathered that officials of the Presidential Villa who were shocked by the news were also calling the minister’s aides for confirmation.

Also reports have it that President Muhammadu Buhari decided on Kemi Adeosun’s fate some few weeks ago.

Two sources close to the government told SaharaReporters on Friday that the UK-born Minister had resigned, but it has now emerged that it was the President who indeed “told Adeosun to go”.

Although no official statement has been released on the issue, but reliable sources confirmed her resignation on Friday.

The 51-year-old former minister is reported to have resigned following pressure arising from her questionable NYSC discharge certificate.

In November 2015, Adeosun was appointed Nigeria’s Minister of Finance by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Kemi was born in 1967 in London, England to Nigerian parents from Ogun State.

She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from the University of East London and a Postgraduate Diploma in Public Financial Management from the University of London.

She qualified as a Chartered Accountant with the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales in 1994 and she was qualified for NYSC exemption on return to Nigeria after clocking above 30 years of age.

The story has been out there that Adeosun forged her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) discharge certificate.

Although she was qualified to formally obtain an exemption because she was above 30, her exemption certificate has been questioned.

She initially ignored the forgery report, but her handlers later explained that she was not guilty.

They painted those digging into the story as mischief-makers who wanted to pull down a woman of substance.

The NYSC headquarters also came up with a terse statement that she indeed applied for an exemption and that it was looking into the matter.

Some citizens had dragged her to the Federal High Court in Abuja which has fixed October 8 to hear the suit asking it to sack her from office.

The Chief Judge of the high court, Justice Abdul Abdu-Kafarati, assigned the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/712/2018, to Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu for expeditious hearing.

The suit was filed by a Mr. Francis Obalim, a lawyer who approached the court, praying for an order quashing and setting aside Mrs. Adeosun’s appointment as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,

Her appointment he filed circumvented the condition precedent and in contravention of mandatory Sections 12, 13 and 14 of the NYSC Act which is an integral part of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

The news of her resignation bursting the social media, recording more 15,000 tweets already.

Dr. Joe Abah‏Verified account @DrJoeAbah tweeted: “I have just received, with sadness, news that Kemi Adeosun has resigned. She is a talented, courageous woman who drove a lot of important reforms as Minister of Finance. However, the NYSC saga had made her position untenable & the situation was only going to go from bad to worse.’’

Some people have praised her as one of the few Nigerians that have dared to resign from office.

Kemi Ariyo‏ @d_problemsolver also tweeted: “If truly Kemi Adeosun has resigned, she earns my respect.

“This is the first time in the history of Nigeria a minister or a leader will take a bold step to write a resignation letter because of forgery allegation.’’

In his tweet, Niyi Balogun‏ @ng_niyi said: “Just shows how dirty the labyrinth of power can get. Great talent though. Wish Kemi Adeosun best!’’

