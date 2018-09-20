Kaduna Govt wants Eagles, Libya match On Oct 12th

Another shift in date is set to hit the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between Nigeria and Libya, as feelers indicate that the government of Kaduna State has proposed that the first leg should hold on October 12, according to reports.

With the first leg between both countries had been confirmed by Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna, but the host state has now proposed that the best way of having a large turn out of fans is to hold the match on a Friday.

Libya lead the way in Group E of the AFCON qualifying series with four points from their opening two games, same as South Africa, while Nigeria are third with three points from the same number of matches.

The first leg in Kaduna, therefore, provides the Super Eagles with a golden opportunity to overtake both Libya and South Africa, then seek a decent result from the reverse fixture and stay top of the table, heading into their home game with Seychelles.