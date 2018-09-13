JAMB’s highest scorer gets Admiralty University’s scholarship

By Joseph Erunke

Seventeen-year-old Master Moses Terhemba Ape, who emerged as the highest scorer in the 2018 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has bagged Admiralty University of Nigeria’s full scholarship to study Computer Science.

Master Ape, who graduated from New Covenant Christian College, Adaka, Makurdi, in Benue State, with five A1 and four credits in the subjects he wrote in this year’s West African Examinations Council, WAEC, scored 354 in JAMB.

He emerged as JAMB’s highest scorer not only in Benue State but also North Central Nigeria having five states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The 17-year-old is also tied with four others as the 5th highest scorer nationwide.

Admiralty University of Nigeria, ADUN, which awarded the full scholarship to Ape, said he would enjoy a tuition-free world class education, plus a full coverage of his accommodation and feeding to study Computer Science in the institution.

He received the Founder’s Scholarship, one of the highest awards that covers all costs of attendance at the university. The scholarship is funded by the founders of the university, through its Scholarships and Student Financial Aid Initiative to arrest and support highly talented applicants at the university.

Besides the Founder’s Award, ADUN also announced that the university has other financial supports such as the Multi-Siblings and Full Payment Discounts, and the Academic Merit and Athletic Scholarships, both of which it disclosed, would be available to all students once they have completed their first semester at the university.

At the Press briefing and ceremony to present the admission and scholarship award letters to the recipient, in Abuja, the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice-Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, who is the Visitor to the university,explained that the university’s scholarships and financial aid program was consistent with its vision to inspire knowledge and attract the brightest students around the world.

Vice-Admiral Ekwe Ibas, who was represented by Rear Admiral Segun Adebari, said ADUN will continue to seek funds and attract other candidates as Master Ape to the university.

According to him, all ADUN programmes were geared towards giving an early start and creating career and business opportunities for their graduates, adding: “We would like to make them accessible to all Nigerians, regardless of their background.”

He cited Cyber Security, Forensic Science, Software Engineering and Computer Science particularly as degree programs of the university that will aid the development of a knowledge economy in Nigeria “in which all Nigerians may be able to participate equally, as opposed to the current Natural Resource Economy that is limited to a few places endowed with those resources in the country.

“Supporting the education of aspiring Nigerians in these areas is our little contribution to a stronger and more prosperous Nigeria, “he said.

The delighted Master Moses Ape travelled to Abuja with his father who is a civil servant with the Benue State Government to receive the award.

Originally, he had selected the University of Lagos as his first choice while registering for his JAMB examination. But that was before he got to know about the Admiralty University of Nigeria. Master Ape revealed that a few weeks ago, his attention was drawn to the degree programmes offered at the Admiralty University of Nigeria, saying he did not hesitate to complete a free online application on the university’s website and change his first choice to ADUN on the JAMB portal.

His reasons for the change, he shared, were “the promise of education that was blended, aligned with industry needs, and hope to connect his learning with his future career goal.”

Dr Pavlos Pavlou, President of the Admiralty University of Nigeria used the opportunity to invite candidates to take advantage of the low fees charged at ADUN now to obtain the world class education they need to be competitive not just here in Nigeria but worldwide.

“ADUN offers a blended learning environment with through innovative teaching, industry experienced faculty, state of the art technology, industry – relevant skills acquisition. Some degree programmes of the university can be completed here in Nigeria, while other programmes can be completed part here and other part at a partner university overseas, “he explained.