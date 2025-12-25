Zamfara announces Nursing scholarships for female students

Gov Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State.

The Zamfara State government has announced a scholarship programme for eligible applicants across the state to study nursing.

This was announced in a statement issued by the Zamfara State Scholarship Board on Tuesday.

The statement said that, “Zamfara State Government is offering a full scholarship opportunity for ONLY female students to study Nursing at Nexus Nursing College, Katsina.”

The board stated that eligible applicants must be female, be indigenes of Zamfara State, and be indigent students requiring financial support.

The academic requirements for the scholarship are: SSCE with a maximum of two sittings, and a minimum score of 140 in JAMB.

The board added that some of the scholarship benefits include full payment of tuition fees, registration, accommodation, and allowances.

Applicants are required to provide accurate academic and personal details on or before 24 December 2025, by completing the Scholarship Application Form available at https://forms.Gle/1 xy 5 Cjdtxfwyc 5 Gh 7.

For more information, interested individuals can contact the following numbers: + 234 703 977 7779 and + 234 813 811 7715.

Additionally, the state government has approved full scholarships for 20 students at El-Amin University, Minna, Niger State.

Governor Dauda Lawal has graciously approved the award of full scholarships to 20 qualified students from Zamfara State to pursue undergraduate studies at El-Amin University, Minna, Niger State, as stated by the Scholarship Board’s Executive Secretary, Professor Rasheedah Liman.

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She remarked that the “initiative reflects the administration’s strong commitment to expanding access to quality higher education and empowering young people with the skills and knowledge required for national development.”



The approved fields of study include Law, Accounting, Business Management, Criminology & Security Studies, Economics and Development Studies, International Relations &



Diplomacy, Mass Communication, Biochemistry, Biotechnology, Computer Science, Cyber Security, Data Science and Analytics, Microbiology, and Software Engineering.



The scholarship covers the full cost of tuition and aims to support academically qualified students from Zamfara State to excel in diverse and strategically important disciplines.

In a statement issued on Monday in Gusau, the Public Relations Officer of FMC Gusau, Dr Naziru Tukur, disclosed that the contract was awarded to Gateway International Nigeria Limited for the construction of 26 units of one-bedroom apartments.

According to the statement, the contractor was mobilised to the site in Sept. 2025, with a projected completion period of one year.

The project is being supervised by the Zamfara State Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.

Each of the 26 self-contained units will include a kitchen, dining area, and restroom. The one-storey building is designed with 13 units on the ground floor and 13 on the upper floor.

Construction work is progressing steadily, having moved from the substructure stage to the superstructure, which has now reached the lintel level.

Gateway International Nigeria Limited has assured that all construction materials meet standard specifications and that work is being carried out strictly in line with the approved design, measurements, and specifications.

The statement noted that the management of FMC Gusau described the intervention as unprecedented, marking the first time the state government has undertaken a project of such magnitude for the centre.

The Medical Director of FMC Gusau, Dr Bello Mohammed, expressed deep appreciation to Gov. Dauda Lawal for fulfilling the promise he made during a courtesy visit by the hospital’s management team in January 2025.

During the visit, the delegation had requested state government support, including the provision of a utility vehicle (Hilux), construction of doctors’ quarters, and intervention to fast-track the conversion of the centre into a teaching hospital.

Also speaking, the Head of Clinical Services and Training, Dr Umar Abdullahi (FMCP), said the proximity of doctors’ residences to clinical areas would ensure faster response during emergencies, enhance patient safety, and improve the quality of care.

The new residential complex underscores the Zamfara State Government’s commitment to strengthening healthcare delivery by improving the welfare of critical medical personnel at the Federal Medical Centre, Gusau.