IPMAN, others buy El Rufai’s APC nomination form

By Ben Agande, Kaduna.

Five groups, led by the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Kaduna Branch have bought a nomination form for Governor Nasir El-rufai to recontest for election in 2019.



Governor El Rufai who expressed surprise at the development said the gesture came at the right time because he could not have afforded the nomination fees set by the party.

Other groups that jointly financed the nomination forms were Petroleum Tanker Drivers, National association of Road Transport Owners, Traders of Sheikh Mahmud Gummi Market and The Katsina and Daura People’s Association living in Kaduna

Receiving the head of the delegation at at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House, Kaduna on Monday, governor el-rufai said the gesture “was the most pleasant surprise of my life.

‘When the party fixed the money for form, I could remember that during the meeting the President was the first person to raise his hand and said he does not have N50m.

”Infact, we the governors started discussing on how we will raise the money for Mr President. We said each governor will contribute N2m each. And we travelled to China and it was in China I told the President that some group have purchased the form for you. So who will buy my own for me?

‘I don’t have N20m also to buy my form. The money I have in the bank is not close to that amount. I have only one account in GT Bank. Except I sell my house I will not be able to raise that that amount.

He told the delegation he had accepted the nomination form in good faith and would re-double his efforts in improving the lives of the citizens of the state.

He re-assured the delegation that he would continue to ensure that whoever is living in the state irrespective of his religious and tribal inclinations gets justice.

He also said he is committed to improving the physical insfrastrure he has started and will continue to build roads, assist farmers, as well as provide quality health care service in our rural areas etc.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation, Alh Abbas Likoro remarked that they were in Government House to plead with him to re-contest.

He said his group decided to purchase his party’s nomination form because they have seen in him a leader who had done well since his assumption in office and deserved a second term.