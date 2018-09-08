Ink Eze, Michelle Dede, Abi K-D, others, step out for exclusive screening of ‘Crazy Rich Asians’

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nigeria is never left behind on global trends! This week’s highly anticipated opening of the ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ movie was preceded by an oriental-themed private showing of the movie on Tuesday, Wednesday – August 28-29, and Sunday September 2, 2018 at IMAX Filmhouse, Lekki

It was a festive, colourful and elegant celebration of achievement, supported by Airtel and Courvoisier Cognac. And also quite unexpected, for a work night, A-list celebrities and news makers coming in their numbers to join in the fun

Already No.1 in the US, ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ is commanding rave reviews from Nigerian film critics, movie buffs and celebrities who attended the screening. The movie is officially out in cinemas.

Crazy Rich Asians is about a New Yorker, Rachel Chu (Constance Wu) who accompanied her longtime boyfriend, Nick Young (Henry Golding), to his best friend’s wedding in Singapore. Excited about visiting Asia for the first time but nervous about meeting Nick’s family, Rachel is unprepared to learn that Nick has neglected to mention a few key details about his life.