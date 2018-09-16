In the mood or not, money turns me on — Maheeda

BY ROTIMI AGBANA

“It’s like food, it’s like shower. I’m trying to say it’s natural, it comes naturally. Your body would request for it. Sometimes, my body would request for it like four times a day, maybe 5, maybe once but anytime sha, we go do am well”, Caroline Sam, popularly known as Maheeda once said in an exclusive interview with Vanguard’s Showtime Celebrity, explaining what sex meant to her.

Renowned for her addiction to sex and nudity, Maheeda who seizes every opportunity to flaunt her sexuality right in your face irrespective of your choice, says she would happily sleep with her man even when she is not in the mood if only he often spoils her with money.

“If he gives me money regularly, yes I will. I will pretend to be in the mood. Yes, its funny what millions of naira can do, so I’ll even pretend to be so much in the mood”, she wrote on her Instagram page.

With this revelation, the self styled sex goddess’ has added money to the list of things which turns her on sexually.

Recall that she had also once said in an interview with Vanguard’s Showtime Celebrity that a man’s appearance, ruggedness, strong presence, character and good heart can turn her on sexually.

“Appearance, a little bit rugged and strong presence. Also, character is part of it. He has to have a good heart”, she said.