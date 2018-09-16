Breaking News
IMO 2019: Nwosu tipped to clinch APC ticket

By Nwafor Polycarp

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Former Chief of Staff to Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha, Mr. Uche Nwosu, is favoured to clinch the 2019 governorship ticket of the  All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state.

Sunday Vanguard gathered, yesterday, that  this was as a result of his control over the structure of the party, as well as the indirect primaries adopted by the Daniel Nwafor  leadership of the APC in the state.

Those  eyeing the APC  governorship  ticket  include embattled Imo State Deputy Governor, Eze Madumere, Senator Hope Uzodimma, former Secretary to Government of Imo State, George Eche, Chuks Ololo and  Jude Ejiogu.

A close source to the party, who didn’t want his name mentioned, told Sunday Vanguard: “The last APC  congress  in the state  gave Nwosu another mileage.”


