ICPC detains 4 immigration job scammers over N.9m

By Soni Daniel, Abuja

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission has arrested and detained four members of a job racket syndicate that specialises in tricking unsuspecting Nigerians to part with money with a promise to secure jobs for them with the Nigeria Immigration Service, which issues visas to Nigerians and foreigners alike.



The suspects- Jibrin Babagana, 42 years old; Ado Abdu, 61; Sabo Abdullahi, 52; and Salisu Abubakar, 35, were arrested by men of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) in Kano and handed over to ICPC for issuing scam NIS employment letters.

A statement made available to Saturday Vanguard by the Spokesperson for the ICPC, Rasheedat Okoduwa, said that preliminary investigations had revealed that the suspects defrauded six persons to the tune of N900, 000 by assuring them of employment at the cost of N150,000 each.

Okoduwa however said that the suspects had been granted bail by the commission but that they would only be released on meeting the bail conditions while investigation to unravel the extent of their crime would continue.