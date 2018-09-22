I can never do a porn movie – Anita Joseph

By Ayo Onikoyi

Voluptuous and curvaceous Nollywood diva, Anita Joseph, never steers too far away from controversies and there aren’t few things you would want to nail her with. She enjoys life on the fast lane, breaking the rules and making her own on the way. As furious as this boobsy-butty screen goddess may appear, there are things that are completely taboo to her. And one of them is accepting a role in a porn movie.

“God forbid,” she cried when asked if she could take up a role in a porn movie in view of her association with Judith Mazagwu, known as Afrocandy, who has gone professional as a hardcore porn star.

“Anita cannot do porn. You know why I can’t do porn? Because the money will finish but the movie won’t go. It’s not something I would like to do. Everybody in life has what he or she wants to do, I don’t care what anybody does. Some people said you’re friends with Afrocandy and all that, So What?” she said, adding that many Nigerians are very hypocritical when it comes to the matter of sex.

“Some of them do worse things behind closed doors. So don’t judge me, I do what I want to do but I can’t do porn. Anita is crazy, Anita is this, is that, I can’t do porn. There are some kinds of things I can’t do. If I’m doing business with Afrocandy, it’s movie business not porn and it’s my business. Nobody has the right to tell me I shouldn’t do it because she’s this, she’s that, that’s their business”, she railed.

If you don’t believe her recall what happened to an American man, who calls himself Lonestarboy1, after offering her 3,000 dollars fortnightly for a role in a porn film. Anita simply went ballistic, raining curses on him in Igbo language because she was so angry the English could come out fast enough from her.