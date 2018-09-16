I am not afraid…, Fayose repiles EFCC,

The Ekiti State governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has said he is not afraid to face tomorrow.

Fayose reacting to a letter by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to the Nigerian Customs to monitor and arrest him anytime he wants to run away from the country said ‘putting my name on watch list after notification of my coming is not only political but petty. I’m not among those who are afraid to face tomorrow. Nobody is God. They should expect me on October 16, 2018. I will remain in PDP not minding their intimidation.



@officialEFCC putting my name on watch list after notification of my coming is not only political but petty. I'm not among those who are afraid to face tomorrow. Nobody is God.

They should expect me on October 16, 2018.

I will remain in PDP not minding their intimidation. — Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) September 16, 2018

Those hypocrites that are sponsoring Faceless Civil servants to raise ridiculous issue of a governor hiring aircraft to travel officially should in the absence of commercial flights in Akure Airport, travel to Abuja by Okada or Ketekete (Donkey)when they assume office in October — Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) September 16, 2018

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, had in a letter told the

Read the statement below: “The under listed person is under investigation in connection with the above mentioned offences and there is a reasonable suspicion suggesting that he may likely leave the country either through the land borders, airports or seaports in order to evade investigation.

“Hence, you are kindly requested to watch-list him and arrest him. “You are further requested to contact the commission through the provided contact details if sighted”.

Recall that Fayose had told EFCC that he would submit himself to the commission immediate he hands over to the next governor. But responding to him, the commission told him to come and not to wait till the hand over.