Foundation empowers schools with learning materials

By Japhet Alakam

THE Hammed Odubanjo Foundation, an independent private international philanthropic organization committed to improving the quality of life for the less privileged, has donated learning materials to some less privileged school pupils in parts of the country. The foundation does its work by serving the poorest communities in countries around the world in Asia, Ghana, Nigeria and South Africa through enabling the advancement of health, education and provision of food, clothes and shelter vulnerable members of society.

Founder, Mr. Adewale Hammed Odubanjo, who deals in oil and gas marketing and distribution, said, “We are committed to alleviating poverty in the world by supporting and improving access to quality education and health services. In the past year, we have supported close to 20 orphanage homes in Nigeria, including Little Saint Orphanage home, Mother Theresa orphanage home, Zion orphanage, widows’ home and many more. In Kuala Lumpur, we visited House of Joy Orphanage home, Rumah kids’ orphanage home. In South Africa, we had the opportunity to visit Village Safe Haven Orphanage home and a host of others. We were able to support children of Abina community. Our next project will involve providing relief materials specifically targeted at young girls in less privileged communities”.

The aim of the foundation includes providing food for the underprivileged through quarterly food drives, working with pupils with no access to funds by providing school materials and scholarships with the objective of eliminating illiteracy.

The foundation, which started operations in 2014, has a mission to assist in the process of social integration and development, endorsement of human rights with particular focus on the rights of women and children in underprivileged communities. An important component of the foundation’s work is the dedication to the adoption of good citizenship and inculcation of the ideals of national unity.

Odubanjo will be honoured with the prestigious Nigeria Goodwill Ambassador Awards at its 6th edition scheduled for the Shehu Musa Yar’adua Centre, Abuja, in accordance with its theme ‘Celebrating Selfless Service.’

The foundation recognises that collaborations with other parties, most especially the government, increase the success rates of its agenda.

The foundation plans to partner with the private sector, especially those who solve social problems using business and technical solutions.