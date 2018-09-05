Flood sweeps off nursing mother, her baby, 3 others in Kontagora

…kills 7 in Jigawa, sacks Delta communities

By Wole Mosadomi

Minna—A nursing mother, her baby, a 17-year-old boy and two others hav e been confirmed dead, following a downpour that resulted in flooding in Kontagora area of Niger State.

The rain, which lasted for several hours between Saturday and Sunday, also washed away Kontagora-Makera Federal Highway, the road linking the South and the North through Ilorin-Mokwa-Jebba Highway.

Director General of the State Emergency Management Agency, Malam Ahmed Inga, who disclosed this yesterday, said two persons were earlier swept away by the flood before the toll rose to five.

According to him, “the earlier information received in my office was that only two people died, but the latest is that five people, including a nursing mother with her baby tied to her back and a 17 years old boy were among the five confirmed dead.”

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Alhaji Danjuma Salau, has said the state government has taken steps to temporarily fix the road and bridge for easy flow of traffic.

…in Jigawa

Meanwhile, Chairman of Ringim Local Government Area of Jigawa State, Abdulrashid Ibrahim, has said no fewer than seven persons were killed, while over 2,000 houses and farmlands were destroyed by flood in the state.

The council boss highlighted the incident to journalists in his office in Ringim, after he paid a sympathy visit to the affected communities ravaged by the flood.

He explained that the damage was alarming because the flood was the first of its kind in the area since 2003.

He said more than 100 hectares of farmlands were submerged, as the flood damaged farm produce and rendered over 45,000 farmers and families homeless.

He said the people that lost their lives in the incident were using a canoe to move from the flood-troubled area to a safer destination, when it capsized, killing seven people on board.

He identified the affected communities in the council as Dabi, Auramo, Yakasawa, Algama, Laura, Kayi hawa, Dingare, Siyanku, Nsukum, Zangon Kanya, Malamawan Yandutse, Kyarama, Sintilmawa, Yan-Dutse and Chai-chai Sabuwa

…villagers flee as flood submerge communites in Delta

Meanwhile, residents of Aika and Abala-Oshimili, coastal communities in Ndokwa East Local Government Area, Delta State, have fled their communities, as flood has submerged their houses.

Vanguard gathered that farmlands and farm produce have also been destroyed by the flood, which started on Monday, as River Niger overflowed its banks.

An indigene of Aika community, Mr. David Olisa, told Vanguard: “People are leaving for their relatives’ homes in other communities.

“People are going through Asaba to chatter speed boats from Atani in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State to Aika and then take their relatives back to Atani before going back to Asaba.

“The water current is very high and with the way it is going, things will get worse in the next few days.”

Another indigene, Mr. Daniel Ogiriki, expressed fears that more communities in the council area are likely to be affected.

While calling on the state government to come to the aid of the victims, he stressed the need for other communities along the Niger to at alerted.