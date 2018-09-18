Flood puts Edo in trouble

At least 30,000 persons have been displaced by flood submerged 42 communities in Esan South East Local Government Area of Edo.

Newsmen report that over 8,000 houses and thousands of hectares of farmland were affected by the flood.

The communities that are mostly are on the bank of River Niger, and had their crops, such as rice, were washed away by the flood.

The council chairman, Mr Victor Emuankhagbon, while lamenting the loss, called for urgent assistance for the victims.

He said because of the enormous destruction occasioned by the flood, there was little or nothing the council could do.

While noting that no fewer than 30,000 persons were displaced by the flood, he said a temporary camp was set up to accommodate the displaced.

“It is huge natural disaster which mainly affected Ifeku Island and Illushi mainland. The destruction is such that I cannot quantify the loss.

“I am appealing to all relevant government agencies, as well as the state and Federal government, to come to the aid of the victims.

“The disaster is mind boggling. Homes are submerged, some destroyed, farmlands and crops washed away. People don’t have homes to sleep in, no dry land to even cook their meals.

“We are in the process of evacuating them to safer locations. But the job is obviously beyond us; hence we are calling on both the state and federal governments to come to our aid without delay,” said Emuankhagbon.

The council boss listed some of the affected communities to include: Illushi Oji, Oji Ozigono, Oji Awenje, Ajobe, Ajabutu, Owoli, Iyegbi and Ukpodo.

Emuankhagbon noted that four wards out of the ten wards in the council, were affected by the disaster.

