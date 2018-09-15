Flood in Niger State: Death toll rises to 40, 100 communities now submerged

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

The number of communities submerged by flooding in Niger state continues to rise on daily basis. They are now 100.

The disaster which started at the commencement of the rainy season first saw the collapse of bridges and culverts. The flood later became stronger, washing away acres of farmlands, major roads and submerging houses.

As at now, no fewer than fourty people including children from across the local government areas of the state have been certified dead as a result of the flooding that swept them off.

Farm produce including animals such as cows, rams, chickens among other domestic animals have also been swept off.

Avalaible statistics have shown that no fewer than 100 communities have been submerged by flood in the state with fourty lives confirmed dead.

It is also on record that twenty two out of the twenty five local government areas of the state are severely affected by the flooding.

Some of the Local government areas affected are, Mokwa, Lavun, Edati, Katcha, Agaie, Lapai, Lavun, Shiroro, Bida, Katcha, Edati, Mariga, Kontagora, Wushishi, Suleja among others.

Besides the torrential rainfall, the opening of Shiroro and Jebba Dams contributed in no small way to the disaster.

For now, most roads, bridges and culverts leading to the affected communities have been washed away.

The state Governor and some members of his cabinet on Wednesday had an on-the- spot assessment of some of the affected communities through aerial view.

The Governor after the tour of the areas said the situation has gone beyond the capacity of the state and therefore called for federal government intervention.