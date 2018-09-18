Fintech Association of Nigeria kicks off Fintech Learning Series with SEC

In pursuit of the Association’s cardinal objective of education and advocacy that would influence the formulation of appropriate regulatory frameworks that support and encourage innovation towards job creation and entrepreneurial growth, the Fintech Association of Nigeria kicks-off its flagship programme, Fintech Learning Series, with the Securities & Exchange Commission, SEC, in Abuja.

The maiden edition of the programme that took place at the Commission’s head office in Abuja had in attendance all members of staff of the Commission.

While welcoming participants, the Acting Director General of the Commission, Ms Mary Uduk, noted that adequately trained and skilled manpower is a necessity for good policy formulation.

She said that SEC has embarked on routine knowledge empowerment for the Commission’s staffs on various subject matters of relevance.

According to her, “ you don’t give what you don’t have and it would be impossible to regulate properly anything you do not have adequate knowledge of”.

She announced the appointment of Mr Ade Bajomo, the Vice President of the Association, as the Chairman of the newly constituted Committee on Fintech adoption roadmap for Nigerian capital market.

You would recall that the Capital Market Committee, CMC, at its meeting last month adopted the request of the Association to set-up a committee on Fintech adoption in the capital market.

The president of the Association, Dr Segun Aina, in his opening remarks commended Uduk for her positive disposition towards adopting Fintech in the Nigerian capital market and also for giving the Association the privilege of equipping the Commission’s staff with adequate knowledge that would support their personal growth and facilitate better discharge of their duties.

Ade Bajomo, the Vice President of the Association and Executive Director, IT & Operations, Access Bank anchored the session on “Market Impact of the Fintech Revolution”.

He stated that to be an active player in the fourth industrial revolution, entrepreneurial and innovative spirit, hunger for knowledge and adequate infrastructure are basic requirements. He mentioned that innovation attracts investment as fintechs revolution are predicated on ideas, cloud computing, big data and mobile technology.