File of Delta APC Reps aspirant disappears at National Secretariat

By Perez Brisibe

THERE was a mild drama at the All Progressives Congress, APC national secretariat during the screening for House of Representative aspirants from Delta State as the file for one of the hopefuls, Revd. Francis Waive mysteriously went missing.

Waive who is an aspirant for Ughelli/Udu Federal Constituency accused a fellow aspirant for the position as the brain behind his ordeal. Though Waive was later screened and cleared by the screening committee, he further explained that the same aspirant had been peddling rumours to delegates of the party that he was not cleared for the primaries.

Waive in a statement yesterday, said: “First was the mysterious disappearance of my file and documents at the APC National Secretariat and his announcement at the Agbarho wards 1 and 2 meeting that I won’t be screened.

“At the APC Ughelli North LGA meeting attended by all Ward and LGA Executives at Ughelli Kingdom Hall, the same aspirant told attendees that I was already disqualified by the appeals committee. “I have been duly screened and cleared by the APC House of Representatives screening committee and will be on the ballot for the primaries come 3rd October 2018. My lawyers have been instructed to do the needful.

“Additionally I wish to make it clear to the fellow involved and his co-travellers that I counted the cost before presenting myself for the elections and that I am aware of his recruitment of thugs to physically assault me before and during the primaries.”