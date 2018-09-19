FG hails Obaseki’s basic education reform, as UBEC sites model school in Edo

The Federal Government has commended Governor Godwin Obaseki’s basic education reform in Edo State, especially the deployment of tech-based teaching in classrooms under the Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation (Edo-BEST) programme, noting that reforms will lead to sustainable development in the state.



Director, Physical Planning, Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Engr. Sadiq Sa’ad, made the submission during a visit by officials of the commission to the proposed site of a multi-billion naira Model School project, at Esigie Demonstration Secondary School, in Abudu, Orhionmwon Local Government Area.

He said the choice of Edo State for the project was informed by efforts made by the state governor to reposition the basic education sub-sector, adding that similar projects will be located in each of the six geopolitical zones and the Federal Capital Territory. He noted that construction of the school projects will commence in October.

Sa’ad expressed satisfaction with the proposed site for the project in the state, which meets the requirements for the project to be funded by UBEC.

“The inspection visit is a follow-up to the meeting we had with Governor Obaseki in Abuja. We are here to see the land and we are satisfied with what we have seen. We are here with the team that designed the project and from all indications, there is no cause for alarm. The project will commence on the first week of October this year,’’ he added.

He noted that the model school in Edo State will complement the effort of the Edo State government in repositioning the education sector, noting, “The multi-billion naira project includes four components: nursery, primary school1 – 6, Secondary JSS 1 – 3 and a school for the physically challenged.”

Lead Consultant for UBEC, Prof Mas’ud Abdulkarim explained that the idea of the project is to upscale education at the basic level, stressing that the school will serve as a model for both the state and local government in the ongoing process to reposition the sector.

Prof. Abdulkarim said UBEC is going to maintain a uniform standard for the curriculum and monitor the teachers’ performance, noting, ‘‘A state of the art digital technology will be deployed to the school to aid teaching and learning in these schools. There are going to be seven of these projects, six in each of the geopolitical zones and one in the FCT.”

“The idea is to maintain a uniform standard for the curriculum to be adopted. The teachers will be monitored by UBEC. Edo state was selected from the South-South geopolitical zone because of the state government efforts in this direction which falls within the purview of the federal government plans to reposition basic education system,’’ he said.

The UBEC team also visited the Odionwere of Abudu Community, Pa Sunday Izeko, who expressed gratitude to the state and the Federal Government for the gesture.