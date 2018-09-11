FG deports 36 Indians, 2 Koreans

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – The Federal Government has approved the immediate deportation of 36 Indians and two Democratic People’s Republic of Korea DPRK nationals with immediate effect.



This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Interior, Dr Mohammed Bello Umar and made available to Vanguard Tuesday in Abuja.

The statement noted that the Minister of Interior, Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau who signed the deportation order Tuesday in his office said “it is pursuant to Section 45 (2, 3 and 4) of the Nigeria Immigration Act 2015”.

According to him, “the Indian nationals gained entry into the country with fake visas and counterfeit Immigration stamps, while the Korean nationals failed to regularize their stay upon the expiration of their contract with Zamfara State Government”.

Gen. Dambazau gave the names of the affected nationals as Mr. AN CHUN SIK and Mr. JON SU GYONG of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, while the names of the 36 Indian nationals are; Mr. Sajji, Mrs. Sajji Arvini, Mrs. Sunil Babujumma, Mrs. Meemi, Mr. Papachi, Mr. Deva, Mr. Rajani, Mrs. Kiran Shivachadra, Mr. Shivachadra, Mr. Shakthi and Mr. Prabhukumar.

Others are Mr. Rajan, Mr. Shree Kumar, Mr. Jagandeesh, Mrs. Mamathaja, Mrs. Sheela, Mr. Prasad, Mr. Pappa, Ms. Nirveni, Mr. Shambhu Kumar, Mrs. Reshma, Mr. Ravi Kumar, Mr. Iraji, Mrs. Jinotha, Mr. Kishore and Mr. Nageena.

Also deported are Mrs. Sheelavathi, Mr. Nentaraju/Santhosh Kumar, Mrs. Sumati

Mr. Krishna Lokesh, Mr. Santhil, Mr. Vasantha, Mr. Seebu, Mr. Vishwanath, Mr. Vishwanth Ramya and Mr. Rajeshwari.

The minister reiterated President Muhammadu Buhari’s determination to empowering the Nigeria Immigration Service NIS to enhance enforcement of the nation’s Immigration Laws, stating further that all foreign nationals should operate within its provisions as the nation will not compromise on its immigration laws.