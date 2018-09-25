Ex-Saraki’s aide preaches unity, seeks APC gov ticket in Kwara

By Demola Akinyemi

Ilorin—Mashood Mustapha, a former aide to the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, now a governorship aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Kwara State, has pleaded with the leaders of the party in the state to put aside their political differences and work together for the 2019 elections.

Mustapha, who is the immediate past Special Adviser on Special Duties and Protocol to Dr. Saraki, stated this yesterday in Ilorin, while declaring his intention to seek APC’s ticket.

He said: “Time has come for us in APC to put our political differences aside and fight for a Kwara where everyone will be a key stakeholder.

“A Kwara where everyone will be free to express themselves and choose their representatives and a Kwara that is economically viable for all.

“It is in an atmosphere of peace that the leaders and members of the party can forge ahead to win election in the state.”

The former lawmaker (Asa/Ilorin West federal constituency, 2007-2011), said his administration will ensure the creation of wealth to reduce poverty level among the residents of the state.