Ebonyi/Cross River boundary dispute: Army deploys combat motorbikes

By Peter Okutu

ABAKALIKI—THE Nigerian Army, weekend, distributed combat motorbikes to soldiers maintaining peace and security within Ukele community in Yala Local Government Area of Cross River State and Igbeagu-izzi in Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The deployment of soldiers to the affected communities of both states became necessary following a protracted boundary dispute which started in 2005 and had led to the death of unverifiable number of women, children and destruction of properties from both sides of the divide.

The combat bikes were launched and presented to the soldiers to enable them get to some hard-to-reach locations in both communities in order to ensure the smooth operation of the Army and nip in the bud, the nefarious activities of assailants and mischief makers in both Ebonyi and Cross River states.

Speaking during the launch and presentation of the combat motorbikes at St. Jude’s Primary School, Ukele, Yala Local Government Area of Cross River State, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai called on the soldiers deployed to maintain peace in the troubled communities to discharge their constitutional duties professionally in line with the rules of engagement, noting that the combat bikes would ensure the smooth operations of soldiers in the disputed communities as it would curb the activities of assailants and promoters of crisis in the area.

Represented by the GOC commanding 82 Division, Major Gen. Emmanuel Kabuk, the Chief of Army Staff said: “The current communal clashes between Ebonyi and Cross River states started in May this year and there have been lots of killings resulting from the ugly episode. The purpose of the combat motorbikes is to enable our soldiers get to different parts where our four wheels cannot get to.

“The Chief of Staff provided these combat motorbikes to ensure that peace reigned in the affected communities. My advice is for all of us as Nigerians to live together. Conflict cannot solve the problems between the two communities but through dialogue, the possibility is there. The combat motorbikes are to enable the army keep peace in the troubled area.”