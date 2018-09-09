Delta APC: The countdown begins

As we steadily approach the 2019 general elections, morale and confidence is high in Delta State. There is a ground swell of hope and belief amongst the people of the state as the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been bestowed with the sacred mandate to deliver power and good governance. Towards this end, the leadership of the APC has worked assiduously to actualize this mandate.

However, while the work done by the leadership of the APC in Delta is highly commendable, it is not yet Uhuru. There is still work to be done.

The challenge before us as a party is how to arouse the interest of the people so they can be actively involved in the process of governance. We must counter their mendacity with the truth. Only the truth can set Delta free from the clutches of executive recklessness and wastefulness that has characterized the state for the past nineteen years of PDP reign.

We must remind them of the steady achievements recorded by the APC leadership in neighboring Edo and Lagos states.

At this critical time in our state’s history, Deltans must realize that the PDP government has never had the interest of the people at heart. “They are concerned with themselves.

As the elections draw closer, there are indications that the PDP is drawing perilous confidence in an assumed status as an electoral Goliath. They are reluctant to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people of Delta. But like I have consistently stated, Delta APC is abundantly blessed with leaders. From Delta North, down to Delta South even to Delta Central, there is an abundance of leaders that can be trusted to turn around the fortunes of the state.

In our attempt to ensure that only the best mind gets the top job, we will in this article be considering only the gubernatorial aspirants from Delta North, as we begin our count down.

The interest shown by men such as Victor Ochei, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh and Professor Pat Utomi is a welcome development. These are people of proven track records in public service and would be able to steer back the ship of state on course.

In Delta North, the name Victor Ochei needs no introduction, having emerged as the representative of Aniocha North Constituency as far back as 2003, eventually becoming Speaker of the state House of Assembly in 2011, a position he held from June 2011 until his voluntary resignation in March 2014. Besides his gigantic experience in public service, Ochei also has the advantage of youth required to turn the fortunes of Delta around. Little wonder he is much loved by youths. To have him as an option in the mix up for the Government House in the forthcoming elections will be a genuine cause for hope.

Ojougboh is widely considered as the Messiah Delta needs. He has an abundance of political experience having served in numerous political capacities at both the federal and state levels. There is no doubt that he will bring his experience to bear in redirecting the sinking ship of the state.

Utomi’s legacy in the academic world is enduring. Delta APC counts itself lucky to have such an academic colossus within its ranks. His record in the public service is unblemished. There is no doubt in his ability to return Delta to greatness, and to make us shine again.

In conclusion, I urge all Deltans not to give up hope. Help is closer than ever.

*Eshalomi, a Constitutional Lawyer, is resident in Lagos.