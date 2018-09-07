Dankwambo begs brother not to defection to APC

By Charles Agwam

Governor Dankwambo’s brother, a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Gombe state, on Friday, rescinded his decision to defect to All Progressive Congress (APC), barely 48 hours after announcing his defection.



Buhari Mohammed Dankwambo, governor Dankwambo’s younger brother who told newsmen of his planned defection on Wednesday did not give reasons why he is reversing his decision to defect to the opposition.

He told Vanguard that he has decided to remain in the party after wide consultation with his family and political allies.

According to Buhari, “I regret the manner at which some desperate politicians are trying to take advantage of my personal decision to attack my elder brother, the governor.

‘’As you know, I was part of the struggle that brought my brother to power. I’ve been a committed member of the PDP and I’m equally loyal and obedient to my elder brother, Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo.

“As humans, we can objectively agree and disagree on so many issues but that shouldn’t be hijacked by desperate people to mischievously cause disaffection between us.

“After wide consultation with my family and political friends, I have decided to remain in the PDP”.